Charges filed in alleged domestic assault

City charges have been filed against a Joplin man arrested Monday after surrendering when police surrounded his residence in response to reports of a disturbance that involved gunshots.

Health food store owner seeks dispensary zoning

The owners of a Joplin natural foods and supplements store won approval Monday of a request to change the zoning of the store from light commercial to heavy commercial to make it ready as a potential site for a medical marijuana dispensary.

Kobach launches US Senate bid in Kansas; some in GOP wary

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kris Kobach, a nationally known advocate of tough immigration policies and vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, launched a campaign Monday for the U.S. Senate in Kansas amid hostility from some Republicans worried that his loss in the governor's race could threaten …

ACLU effort to put abortion ban to vote can proceed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An appellate court panel ruled Monday that the American Civil Liberties Union can soon begin collecting signatures that would put a new Missouri law banning abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy to a public vote.

Plan by Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez to declare climate emergency

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are teaming up on a measure that would designate climate change as an emergency, and they have won early support from one of Sanders' fellow Democratic presidential candidates. Read more

Anderson, Ivroes

WYANDOTTE, OK - Ivroes Eugene Anderson, 85, a mechanic for the former Miami Sales Company, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Campbell-Biddlecome Funeral Home, Seneca.

Turnley, Gayle

PINEVILLE, MO - Gayle Scott Turnley, 56, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. Graveside services 10 a.m. Wednesday at Cummings Cemetery, Tiff City, MO. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ozark Funeral Home, Anderson, MO.

LANE, Barbara Nov 24, 1941 - Jun 27, 2019

Barbara Jean Lane, 77, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Mercy in Joplin. Barbara was born November 24, 1941 in Steele, MO, to Orvel and Pauline "Adams" Pfeffer. She was a longtime resident of Carthage, worked at Casey's on Garrison and was a member of the Eastern Star Order. Barbara is…

CULLERS, Winifred Oct 31, 1945 - Jul 6, 2019

Winifred Kay Cyrus Cullers, age 73, Joplin, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Joplin Gardens Nursing Center after a long illness. Kay was born October 31, 1945, in Joplin, Missouri, daughter of the late Vinson Cyrus and Kathleen Kinkade Cyrus. She graduated from Joplin High School in…

