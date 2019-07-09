City charges have been filed against a Joplin man arrested Monday after surrendering when police surrounded his residence in response to reports of a disturbance that involved gunshots.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Bicknell Family Center for the Arts at Pittsburg State University will host three hit Broadway musicals as part of its 2019-20 season, the lineup for which was announced Monday.
The owners of a Joplin natural foods and supplements store won approval Monday of a request to change the zoning of the store from light commercial to heavy commercial to make it ready as a potential site for a medical marijuana dispensary.
Nearly 30 applications from Southwest Missouri have been pre-filed with the state to cultivate, manufacture or sell medical marijuana in Missouri.
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kris Kobach, a nationally known advocate of tough immigration policies and vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, launched a campaign Monday for the U.S. Senate in Kansas amid hostility from some Republicans worried that his loss in the governor's race could threaten …
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An appellate court panel ruled Monday that the American Civil Liberties Union can soon begin collecting signatures that would put a new Missouri law banning abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy to a public vote.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are teaming up on a measure that would designate climate change as an emergency, and they have won early support from one of Sanders' fellow Democratic presidential candidates. Read more
The Joplin Outlaws let a late four-run lead slip away before falling 14-10 to the Ozark Generals on Monday night at Joe Becker Stadium.
Video
Photo Galleries
This Week's Circulars
Premium Text Ads
Obituaries
WYANDOTTE, OK - Ivroes Eugene Anderson, 85, a mechanic for the former Miami Sales Company, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Campbell-Biddlecome Funeral Home, Seneca.
PINEVILLE, MO - Gayle Scott Turnley, 56, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. Graveside services 10 a.m. Wednesday at Cummings Cemetery, Tiff City, MO. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ozark Funeral Home, Anderson, MO.
Barbara Jean Lane, 77, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Mercy in Joplin. Barbara was born November 24, 1941 in Steele, MO, to Orvel and Pauline "Adams" Pfeffer. She was a longtime resident of Carthage, worked at Casey's on Garrison and was a member of the Eastern Star Order. Barbara is…
Winifred Kay Cyrus Cullers, age 73, Joplin, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Joplin Gardens Nursing Center after a long illness. Kay was born October 31, 1945, in Joplin, Missouri, daughter of the late Vinson Cyrus and Kathleen Kinkade Cyrus. She graduated from Joplin High School in…
Most Popular
Articles
- Festivities planned around region to celebrate July 4
- Aldi buys land for second Joplin store
- Work underway on Walmart's new headquarters campus in Bentonville
- Veteran official Charlie Long dies
- Carl Junction man identified as victim of creek drowning
- Report: Missouri active in prosecuting, convicting trafficking crimes
- In settlement with state, Diamond admits to ticket quota
- UPDATED: Mercy president, nursing chief to retire
- Christopher Montz gets 15-year sentence in fatal road rage shooting
- Three injured in crashes on area roads
Images
Videos
Entertainment
Business
Online Poll
Should the city of Joplin consider instituting some type of an animal control ordinance that includes mandatory spaying or neutering of animals?
Animal control ordinance
Special Publications
2019 Reader's Choice Favorites of the Four States Winners
2019 Readers' Choice Favorites of the Four States Top 5
Latest podcast
Listen to the latest podcast from The Joplin Globe:
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.