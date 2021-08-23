Wednesday, Aug. 25: Able (Kevin)
Thursday, Aug. 26:
Friday, Aug. 27:
Saturday, Aug. 28: Football (TBD)
Sunday, Aug. 29: JOMO PrideFest (TBD)
Monday, Aug. 30:
Tuesday, Aug. 31:
Wednesday, Sept. 1: Dream flights (Kevin)
Thursday, Sept. 2:
Friday, Sept. 3:
Saturday, Sept. 4: Broadband (Joe)
Sunday, Sept. 5:
Monday, Sept. 6:
Tuesday, Sept. 7: Favorite books about Missouri (staff)
Saturday, Sept. 11: 9/11 (Kevin)
---
CNHI Labor Day food page: coming Aug. 31.
CNHI Big Ten page: available now.
---
Future packages:
V's Barbershop (Kim)
Pawprints (Kevin)
Newton County murals (Joe)
---
---
Wednesday, Aug. 25
1A
News: 082521_local_hearing 20" (Jeff) Prosecutors have taken the death penalty off the table for Stephen Thompson as long as his trial goes forward next month as scheduled.
News: 082521_local_lawsuit 20" (staff/AP) Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a class action lawsuit against school districts forcing a mask mandate on schoolchildren and teachers.
Package: 082521_local_ablemanufacturing 39" (Kevin) When James Pulley was a little boy, and his father would drive him to Joplin from their nearby Pittsburg home, he would often stare up at the 120-foot-tall water tower that for decades served as a popular landmark for Able Manufacturing & Assembly, the Joplin-based manufacturer located on south Schifferdecker Avenue.
ART: From Roger
Bottom of page: 082521_local_coldcase 20" (Kaylea)
3A
082521_local_covidrail /
082521_local_
082521_local_wedcalendar
Inside
082521 record items 20" (Jeff)
082521 briefs 10" (staff) 1-2
082521_local_jopschoolboard 15-20" (Kim) Coverage of Tuesday night meeting of the Joplin School Board. (HOT)
082521_local_boardingschools 44" (MI) Democratic lawmakers are pushing federal agencies to provide support for survivors of and communities affected by American Indian boarding school policies, the decades-long practice of forcibly sending American Indian children to faraway boarding schools that rejected their tribal cultures. (edited)
Business
...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.