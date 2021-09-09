A Joplin woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 3:10 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 49, about 6 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Elizabeth R. Keeling, 38, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
She was driving a northbound vehicle that crossed the median and overturned, the patrol said.
• An Arkansas man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 71, a half-mile south of Pineville in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Lucas M. Coker, 22, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
He was driving a northbound vehicle that ran off the road, struck the ditch and overturned, the patrol said.
