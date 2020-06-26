The St. Louis Republic of yesterday publishes the following inter view obtained from her in the penitentiary by one of its reporters:
A BEAUTIFUL HORSE THIEF
She is May Colvin, an Ozark Girl of 18, and as Pretty as a Picture.
The female department of the penitentiary undoubtedly furnishes the most depraved types of humanity. Primarily the partiality of courts and juries for women characterizes every judicial system of civilization, and so it must be a depraved and dangerous woman indeed whom a jury of Americans will sentence to penal servitude.
Decidedly the most unique personality of the female population of the prison is May Colvin. May is only is years old, and is a rustic beauty. Dress her in the gorgeous paraphernalia of Lillian Russell and she would be a more brilliant beauty than that stage celebrity. She has great blue eves and a mass of touseled blond hair of Titian tint. Her form is luscious well rounded and plump, and her cheeks are red with the vigorous life of the Ozarks. whence she came. Her mouth is one that an impressionable artist would go wild over, with its cherry-red lips of sensuous curves, the whole forming the most perfect Cupid's bow. And withal, May is a horse thief, and doesn't deny it. Certainly the confinement in the penitentiary has brought out her native beauty, that must have been blurred or obscured by her exposure to all sorts of rough weather while fleeing over the plains and mountains of the southwest from the officers, or else no jury could have ever been induced to give her a term in prison, especially for so common and plebeian an offense as stealing horses.
But May is not only a horse thief, but a jail breaker a well, by her own confession. Her feat in breaking from the jail at Girard, Kansas, where she was confined about two years ago for horse stealing, her escapade to Jasper county, Missouri., and then her subsequent cepture there and prosecution on an old charge will be recalled by the readers of newspapers.
"Well, I have no hard-luck story to tell,"was the way May greeted the Republican representative. "They made no mistake in my case. Nearly everybody else in here is innocent, according to their own statement, but I'm not. I'm here for stealing horses.
"When I heard you were here and wanted to see me, I thought you were an officer from Girard, Kansas., and wanted to take me back there for breaking out of jail. I'm glad you are not, but 1 guess they'll come for me as soon as my term is out here, which will be in about 14 months if I behave myself. I've been a pretty good girl since I've been here. The reason for it, I guess, is-that 1 haven't had a chance to be bad. However, I've managed to so break the rules as to be put in the darkroom two or three times. But I'm going to behave myself from now on, so I can get the benefit of the three-fourths rule.
"I don't know why I've turned out so bad, unless it is that it was just born in me. My mother is a good woman, only 35 years old now, a member of the Methodist church and has been married three times. She raised me right, and my father, who is a dentist, and the only father I have ever known, was always kind and indulgent to me. I went to the public schools In Webb City until 1 was 16 and then the devilment began to crop out in me. I don't know why, either.
"Nobody ever taught me any wrong I'm not like other women, either, in blaming my downfall on any man. Nobody Breckenridged me.
“But I guess Charlie Creech, my sweetheart, who is on the other side of the wall for petit larceny, could tell you, if he would, that I was the cause of his going wrong. We'll get out of this place about the same time, and if the officers from Kansas don't grab me as soon as I get out of the gate I guess I'll join him again and we'll enjoy life together as we please."
From the St. Louis Republic, June 20, 1894, republished in the Fort Scott Weekly Tribune.
