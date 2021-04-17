A truck driver was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 10:50 a.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 90, 3 miles west of Jane in McDonald County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Stetson Summerfield, 25, Kansas, Oklahoma, driver of the truck, suffered moderate injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Arkansas.
The patrol said the westbound truck traveled off the right side of the road and then the left side of the road, striking a ditch.
• Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident at 9:45 a.m. Saturday on Gum Road, 3 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, the patrol said.
The driver, a 17-year-old female from Baxter Springs, Kansas, and a male passenger, age 17, of Seneca, suffered minor injuries. Their names were withheld because of their age. They were transported by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West, Joplin.
The patrol said the eastbound car slid off the right side of the road, striking a fence and a utility pole.
• A Monett man was injured in a car-pickup collision at 7 a.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 37, an eighth of a mile west of Monett in Lawrence County, the patrol said.
Thomas W. Younker, 25, driver of the car, suffered serious injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Cox South Hospital, Springfield.
The other driver, David Wyrick, 33, Joplin, was not injured.
The patrol said the southbound Wyrick pickup failed to yield after stopping at a stop sign and was struck by the westbound Younker car.
• Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident at 5:10 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 44, 3 miles west of Sarcoxie in Jasper County, the patrol said.
The driver, Janil J. Gale, 31, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, suffered minor injuries. A passenger. Marlon A. Turner, 28, Oklahoma City, suffered moderate injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital, Joplin.
The patrol said the eastbound vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned.
• A Neosho teenager was injured in a three-vehicle crash at 6:04 p.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 59, 4 miles south of Neosho in Newton County, the patrol said.
The driver of one of the vehicles, a 16-year-old whose name was not disclosed because of her age, suffered minor injuries. She was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
The other drivers, a 17-year-old girl from Anderson, and Amanda Marak, 27, Goodman, were not injured.
The patrol said the southbound car driven by the girl from Anderson was struck from behind by a car driven by the girl from Neosho. The car driven by the Anderson girl went off the right side of the road and struck the rear of the Marak car.
• Two people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 5:55 p.m. Friday on Highway M, 8 miles north of Carthage in Jasper County, the patrol said.
Brenda K. Thenikl, 52, Pittsburg, Kansas, driver of one of the vehicles, suffered moderate injuries. She was taken to Mercy Hospital, Joplin. A passenger, Carrie L. Lee, 53, West Plains, also suffered moderate injuries. She was taken to McCune-Brooks Hospital, Carthage.
Dakota Meseke, 19, Carthage, driver of the other vehicle, was not injured.
The patrol said the northbound Meseke vehicle pulled into the path of the westbound Thenikl vehicle.
