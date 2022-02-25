SPRINGFIELD, MO — Missouri State University awarded 1,509 degrees to students last fall. The commencement ceremonies took place Dec. 17, 2021, at JQH Arena in Springfield.
Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.
The following local students earned degrees:
CARL JUNCTION
• Benjamin Byrd graduated with a Bachelor of Science in marketing.
• Kira Fisher graduated with a Bachelor of Science in animal science.
CARTHAGE
• Janeth Hernandez graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in marketing.
• Andrea Morris graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology.
Diamond
• Tiffany Sutten graduated with a Master of Science in education, special education.
GRANBY
Cierra Carter graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in art.
JOPLIN
• Ann Cole graduated with a Bachelor of Science in marketing.
• Marissa Fort graduated with a Master of Science in counseling.
• Madison Helms graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies.
• Carmi Hinman graduated with a Master of Science in Education, Elementary Education.
• Andie Myers graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
• Annelise Pinjuv graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in professional writing.
• Dalton Wemer graduated with a Bachelor of Science in computer science.
• Lorin Dilday graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health services.
• William Dowell graduated with a Bachelor of Science in psychology.
• Parish Patel graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in hospitality leadership.
• Rachael Polen graduated with a Master of Business Administration.
• Tarren Martin graduated with a Bachelor of Science in psychology.
LAMAR
• Hayden Bartholomew graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology.
NEOSHO
• Grace Box graduated with a Bachelor of Science in socio-political communication.
• Chasin Link graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in risk management and insurance.
• Dylan Millikin graduated with a Bachelor of Science in agricultural business.
• Rodolfo Parra graduated with a Master of Business Administration.
ORONOGO
• Michaella Stross graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies.
SENECA
• Cheyane Brown graduated with a Bachelor of Science in environmental plant science.
WEBB CITY
• Alyssa Anger graduated with a Bachelor of Science in communication.
• Jodi Cantrell graduated with a Master of Professional Studies.
• Taylor Ross graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in psychology.
• Jacob Schultz graduated with a Bachelor of Science in wildlife conservation and management.
