The Alzheimer’s Association will be leading a program titled “Understanding and Responding to Dementia Related Behavior” at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.
Attendees will learn how to decode behavioral messages, identify common triggers for certain behaviors and learn strategies to help intervene with some common challenges with dementia behaviors.
This program is free and open to anyone who wishes to know more about dementia issues. It will be held at the Area Agency on Aging, 531 E. 15th St., Joplin.
Details: Call Charlotte Foust to register at 417-781-7562.
