Have you recently found yourself in the role of being a caregiver to your aging parents? It may seem overwhelming and daunting at first. After all, you still have your own life and family to manage. Here are some tips to help you transition into your new role.
The hardest part for many is the role reversal. Oftentimes, parents will feel resentment for having to be taken care of or that they are a burden to their family. For the kids it’s hard because now you have been thrown into an authoritative role. Maybe you have had to take away driving privileges or you are now managing their money. It can be awkward for everyone involved. I think the first step in this new chapter of life would be creating a roadmap for becoming your parents’ caregiver. As hard as it may be, it is essential to discuss your parents’ finances with them. For instance, what insurance coverage do they have? What will their finances cover regarding additional help? Do you have their pension and retirement information? What about a list of all their bank accounts? If they have a safety deposit box, where is the key? You find that you are not allowed access to these things unless your name is on it, so make that a priority.
Death is a topic nobody wants to have, but it is a conversation that can relieve many of the concerns you have as a caregiver. For instance, a living will describe the medical treatment your parents want (or don’t want) when they can no longer speak for themselves. A "do not resuscitate" order tells the health care team what to do if the patient’s heart stops beating or if they stop breathing. A health care proxy names a person to make decisions on your parents’ behalf if they are unable to make those decisions on their own. Having these documents and knowing where they are takes a huge burden off your shoulders, and you have the added bonus of knowing you are honoring your parents’ wishes.
Probably one of the hardest things you’ll ever do is watch your parents who were once vibrant, loving, energetic people slowly lose their mobility and independence. As hard as it is and as much as you want to protect them, try to promote their independence as much as possible. Respect their privacy and let them make as many decisions as possible. Honor their wishes as much as you can. Not only is this a hard time for you, but it’s also equally hard if not harder on them. They have all day to sit with their thoughts and remember life as it used to be, a life that is only memories now.
While not easy, if you have a plan in place, the transition to caregiver will be easier for everyone involved and you can focus your time and energy on spending time with your parents and less time worrying.
