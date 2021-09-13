Why stop at just 10? Here are a few more titles that didn't make the list in print but are just as well recommended.
11. "Bloody Bones," by Laurell K. Hamilton
If you are into mysteries with plenty of sex and vampires, as well as other supernatural elements, then get started with a vampire hunter's escapades in a Show-Me State tourist hot spot.
"Bloody Bones" takes vampire hunter Anita Blake, a St. Louis denizen, to Branson. A developer is taking bids for people to turn an entire graveyard of bodies into zombies, thus clearing out important land for a new resort complex. Blake may be just the person to raise all that dead, but she gets entangled in a crime scene that requires her attention, because fey and vampires get involved, and ... yeah, things get weird.
It's not quite Ozarks noir — the vampires alone should indicate that — but Hamilton's blend of police procedural infused with supernatural and lustful elements has earned her a legion of fans.
— Joe Hadsall, Globe digital editor
12. "Missouri's Conservation Atlas, A Guide to Exploring Your Conservation Lands"
It’s a book that has a road map of cities and conservation land for each county in Missouri. It was published by the Missouri Department of Conservation, and is currently out of print, but all of the information can be found online at https://mdc.mo.gov.
— Morris Glaze, Joplin
13. "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer," by Mark Twain
"The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" seems a bit too obvious and been-there-done-that for this list, so let's give some praise for Huck's predecessor.
A commercial failure at first, "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" turned out to be one of of Mark Twain's all-time bestsellers. In the years since its writing, it is now considered a masterpiece of American literature.
Set in St. Petersburg, a town based on Hannibal, the titular Tom is a rapscallion of a child who uses quick thinking to seize opportunities. From tricking others into whitewashing the fence to surprising mourners at his own funeral, Tom's antics are thrilling and madcap — who wouldn't be enchanted with such an optimist and his search for treasure?
While not as socially impactful as the first-person narrative of "Finn," "Sawyer" still paints a provocative picture of society and culture in the 1840s, and features Twain's signature humor and satire in its early, exciting, promising phase. It's a classic that's well worth your time.
— Joe Hadsall, Globe digital editor
14. "The Journals of Lewis and Clark"
"The Journals of Lewis and Clark," written in 1804-1806, is a detailed account of the expedition, with almost 200 pages in the first volume dedicated to their observations of Missouri, and a small section in the last volume on their return trip. It took them two months just to get through that portion of their trip that is modern-day Missouri.
The journals reveal just how busy the lower Missouri was as a highway of exploration and commerce, as the corps continually meet others — traders and trappers coming down the Missouri from the Osage, the Kansas and the Platte rivers, as well as the upper Missouri, and describe abandoned trading posts and even fortifications along the lower Missouri River, as well as a country rich in wildlife.
— Andy Ostmeyer, Globe editor
