Keith and Alice (Shafer) Adams, of Joplin, Missouri, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary today. They were married Oct. 19, 1952, at Gateway Baptist Church in Joplin.
Keith and Alice have four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. They are member of Byers Avenue Methodist Church.
Their sons and daughters-in-law, Darieus and Theresa and Doug and Crystel, would like friends to send cards in honor of their special day to 2102 Patterson Ave., Joplin, MO 64804.
