Johnson anniversary
Wayne and Margaret Johnson will celebrate their 70th anniversary on Saturday. The couple was married on Aug. 16, 1952.
Wayne graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1954 with a bachelor of science in agriculture. He was an army medic from 1955 to 1957. He taught veterans on the G.I. Bill from 1957 to 1959 at Jasper High School.
Margaret worked in Flora culture for many years and was a supervisor at Fairview Greenhouse. They also had their own greenhouse business, and farmed for for about 25 years.
The couple have two sons; Jim Johnson and wife, Sharon; and Terry Johnson and wife, Phyllis; as well as six grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Their celebration will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at their home, 6429 Base Line Blvd. in Jasper. The celebration is being given by grandson Brad Johnson and granddaughter April Chapman. No gifts, cards are welcome.
Triplett anniversary
George W. and Edith Triplett, of Joplin, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday. The couple was married on Aug. 12, 1972.
George retired after working as a supervisor at Orica, USA for 33 years, and is currently the pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church. Edith (Powell) worked as a sales associate at Judy’s Hallmark, retiring in 2007.
The couple has six children, 20 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
