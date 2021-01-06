Reaction from leaders pours in after mob breaks into Capitol

Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

 Jacquelyn Martin

Today in the Globe newsroom we — quite frankly, probably did the same thing you did today. We watched with horror as protestors stormed the Capitol in Washington DC protesting President Donald Trump's election loss. 

Congressmen were supposed to conduct a reading of electoral votes today, and objections to some of those state's votes were expected. The process was interrupted this afternoon when hundreds of Trump supporters pushed past police barricades and stormed the halls of Congress. The display of lawlessness was condemned by all of the area's elected Representatives and Senators, including those who planned electoral objections. 

We'll have much more about this, including input from local experts, in tomorrow's edition of the Globe. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • What our local Congressmen said about today's riot.
  • Two Democratic candidates winning Senate seats in Georgia, leading to a power swing.
  • Reports of Macy's closing stores across the country. 

We hope you have a peaceful evening, and we'll see you tomorrow.

This is thuggery and violators must be punished to the fullest extent allowed under federal law. We cannot heal our divides as a nation if this lawlessness persists.
 
 
87
 
35
 
52
 
 
 
 
Rep. Vicky Hartzler
 
@RepHartzler
·
59m
 
The violent rioting on Capitol Hill is appalling and must stop! These so-called protesters have exhibited behavior one would expect to witness during a third world coup. This disgusting behavior is not representative of what we stand for as a country.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.