Today in the Globe newsroom we — quite frankly, probably did the same thing you did today. We watched with horror as protestors stormed the Capitol in Washington DC protesting President Donald Trump's election loss.
Congressmen were supposed to conduct a reading of electoral votes today, and objections to some of those state's votes were expected. The process was interrupted this afternoon when hundreds of Trump supporters pushed past police barricades and stormed the halls of Congress. The display of lawlessness was condemned by all of the area's elected Representatives and Senators, including those who planned electoral objections.
We'll have much more about this, including input from local experts, in tomorrow's edition of the Globe. We'll also feature reports about:
- What our local Congressmen said about today's riot.
- Two Democratic candidates winning Senate seats in Georgia, leading to a power swing.
- Reports of Macy's closing stores across the country.
We hope you have a peaceful evening, and we'll see you tomorrow.
