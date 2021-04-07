Meet Ash. He is a sweet German shepard/blue heeler mix. He’s 1 year old and still a puppy. He has lots of energy and loves to play. He’s also very good at jumping fences, so keep that in mind when you adopt him. He came in with his brother, Magnus — who we are also profiling. They have always been together, so Ash will need time and love to adjust to a new home. Do you have room in your heart for this boy? To adopt Ash, or adopt and take home Ash and Magnus together, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit Ash at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane.
Available pet: Ash
- Courtesy | Carthage Humane Society
