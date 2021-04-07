Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.