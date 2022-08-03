Happy birthday to the Older Americans Act!
Congress passed the Older Americans Act on July 14, 1965, in response to concern by policymakers about a lack of community social services for older persons. The original legislation established authority for grants to states for community planning and social services, research and development projects, and personnel training in the field of aging. The law also established the Administration on Aging to administer the newly created grant programs and to serve as the federal focal point on matters concerning older persons.
Although older individuals may receive services under many other federal programs, today the OAA is considered to be a major vehicle for the organization and delivery of social and nutrition services to this group and their caregivers.
It authorizes a wide array of service programs through a national network of 56 state agencies on aging, 622 area agencies on aging, nearly 20,000 service providers, 281 tribal organizations, and one Native Hawaiian organization representing 400 tribes. The OAA also includes community service employment for low-income older Americans; training, research and demonstration activities in the field of aging; and vulnerable elder rights protection activities.
As one of the 622 area agencies on aging that operates under the Older Americans Act, we provide those programs that are most appropriate for the Barton, Jasper, Newton and McDonald County areas. The flexibility that the OAA gives us, in conjunction with our state unit on aging, allows us to develop our Area Plan to serve the needs specific to our region. Our focus on nutrition (home delivered meals and the senior center meals) and social programs (senior centers) is one of the most important tools we are employing to assure that local older adults can stay healthy and fit. We heavily fund transportation providers (such as OATS, TATS, etc.) so that older adults can break the cycle of social isolation. In addition, our information and referral programs assure that older adults can access the latest information in the aging process: Medicare counseling, help with Medicaid applications, keeping current our Senior Resource Guide, support groups such as Alzheimer’s and other dementias, help with tax filing, classes like Keep Your Keys and Chronic Disease Self-Management Education, and much, much more. From legal help to supporting our family caregivers, the Area Agency on Aging Region X strives to provide the services most needed by our local older adults.
Even at its 57th anniversary, the Older Americans Act remains an incredibly meaningful program. Many updates have been done to the original bill (such as adding senior nutrition programs in 1972, the actual creation of the area agencies on aging in 1973, and many more). As the incredible generation born from 1946-1964 (the baby boomers) age into the OAA’s service demographic, it is imperative that the OAA remain vital and elastic to continue to serve those older adults for many years.
