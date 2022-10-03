BARTON COUNTY SENIOR CENTER
417-682-3881
DAILY — 8 a.m., card games, dominoes, exercise equipment, pool, reading library, internet access and Wii.
OCTOBER 20 — 11:30 a.m., birthday dinner.
THE CENTER in Carl Junction
417-649-6437
DAILY — card games, Scrabble, dominoes and indoor walking track available.
MONDAYS and WEDNESDAYS — 9 to 10 a.m., exercise.
FRIDAYS — 10 to 11 a.m., bingo.
OCTOBER 4 — 11 to 11:30 a.m., show and tell game.
OCTOBER 5 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., foot care clinic, please call for appointment.
OCTOBER 6 — 11 to 11:30 a.m., corn hole game.
OCTOBER 11 — 10 to 11a.m., bingo hosted by Adelmo.
OCTOBER 14 — 10 to 11 a.m., bingo hosted by Humana.
OCTOBER 18 — 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., keep your keys presentation.
OCTOBER 20 — 11 to 11:30 a.m., blood pressure check by Cornerstone Caregiving.
OCTOBER 20 — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., birthday dinner.
OCTOBER 21 — 10 to 11 a.m., bingo hosted by SMB.
OCTOBER 31 — 11 to 11:30 a.m., Halloween treats and costume contest.
Carthage Senior Center
417-358-4741
To inquire about free food boxes for those over 60 who meet the income requirements, call 417-358-4741. Remember, City taxi is available to seniors 60 and over free of charge anywhere in the Carthage city limit. Please call the Carthage Senior Center at 417-358-4741 before 8 a.m. for a ride to the senior center.
DAILY — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., billiards, puzzles, cards and exercise equipment.
MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS and FRIDAYS — 9:30 to 10 a.m., exercise class.
MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS and FRIDAYS — 10 to 11 a.m., exercise class.
WEDNESDAYS — 10 to 11 a.m., bingo.
TUESDAYS and THURSDAYS — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., open day billiards, puzzles, cards and exercise equipment.
FRIDAYS — 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., quilting.
OCTOBER 4 — foot care clinic, please call for appointment.
OCTOBER 5 — 10 a.m., bingo sponsored by Avalon Hospice.
OCTOBER 11 — 10 a.m. to noon, flu shot clinic sponsored by Walgreens.
OCTOBER 11 — 11 a.m., music by Corky and the Pacemakers.
OCTOBER 11 — 11:30 a.m., Medicare 101 presented by Charlotte Foust.
OCTOBER 14 — bingo sponsored by Intrepid USA.
OCTOBER 15 — 9 a.m., bake sale on the square with the Maple Leaf Festival
OCTOBER 19 — bingo sponsored by Guaranty Bank.
OCTOBER 20 — 11 a.m., birthday/anniversary dinner sponsored by Florette by Countryside.
OCTOBER 20 — 11:30 a.m., Economic Security Corp hosted by Shelby Moore
OCTOBER 26 — 10 a.m., bingo sponsored by Humana.
OCTOBER 28 — 10:30 a.m., sing-a-Long sponsored by Roger.
JOPLIN SENIOR CENTER
417-781-9353
Red Route Trolley Stop – Once per hour.
DAILY — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., billiard room, board games, card games, computer center, dominoes, exercise equipment, library, puzzles, Wii game console, corn hole bean bag toss.
MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS and FRIDAYS — 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., exercise w/Millie class.
TUESDAYS and THURSDAYS — 10 to 11 a.m., bingo with various companies/organizations.
Through October 26 — 10 to 11 a.m., 6-week line dancing class.
October 3 through October 7 — Spirit Week: Monday: Hat day; Tuesday: Fall colors; Wednesday: All black; Thursday: Candy corn day; Friday: Favorite team.
OCTOBER 6 — 9:30 to 11:15 a.m., COVID-19 booster (Pfizer).
OCTOBER 18 and 19 — foot care clinic, please call for appointment.
OCTOBER 20 — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., birthday/anniversary celebration.
OCTOBER 31 — all day Halloween party and costume contest.
McDONALD CO. SENIOR CENTER 417-475-3511
For a ride to the senior center, call the OATS bus at 417-343-0570.
DAILY — board games, card games, dominoes and puzzles.
TUESDAYS and THURSDAYS — 10:30 a.m., bingo.
OCTOBER 20 — 11:30 a.m., birthday dinner.
NEWTON CO. SENIOR CENTER
417-451-0981
DAILY — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., books, dominoes, exercise room, pool and puzzles.
TUESDAYS and THURSDAYS — 9 to 10 a.m., bingo.
OCTOBER 20 — 11:30 a.m., birthday dinner.
WEBB CITY SENIOR CENTER
417-673-1876
DAILY — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., cards, puzzles, stationary bike and treadmill available.
TUESDAYS and THURSDAYS — 10 to 11 a.m., bingo.
WEDNESDAYS — 10 to 11 a.m., exercise class.
OCTOBER 10 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., foot care clinic, please call for appointment.
OCTOBER 15 — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., parking lot sale to benefit the Center sponsored by the Advisory Board.
OCTOBER 20 — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., birthday and anniversary dinner.
OCTOBER 25 — 7 to 9:30 p.m., dance to the Moccasin Bend Band.
OCTOBER 27 — 11:30 to 11:45 a.m., trivia contest.
OCTOBER 31 — 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Halloween tasting table.
