BARTON COUNTY SENIOR CENTER

417-682-3881

DAILY — 8 a.m., card games, dominoes, exercise equipment, pool, reading library, internet access and Wii.

OCTOBER 20 — 11:30 a.m., birthday dinner.

THE CENTER in Carl Junction

417-649-6437

DAILY — card games, Scrabble, dominoes and indoor walking track available.

MONDAYS and WEDNESDAYS — 9 to 10 a.m., exercise.

FRIDAYS — 10 to 11 a.m., bingo.

OCTOBER 4 — 11 to 11:30 a.m., show and tell game.

OCTOBER 5 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., foot care clinic, please call for appointment.

OCTOBER 6 — 11 to 11:30 a.m., corn hole game.

OCTOBER 11 — 10 to 11a.m., bingo hosted by Adelmo.

OCTOBER 14 — 10 to 11 a.m., bingo hosted by Humana.

OCTOBER 18 — 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., keep your keys presentation.

OCTOBER 20 — 11 to 11:30 a.m., blood pressure check by Cornerstone Caregiving.

OCTOBER 20 — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., birthday dinner.

OCTOBER 21 — 10 to 11 a.m., bingo hosted by SMB.

OCTOBER 31 — 11 to 11:30 a.m., Halloween treats and costume contest.

Carthage Senior Center

417-358-4741

To inquire about free food boxes for those over 60 who meet the income requirements, call 417-358-4741. Remember, City taxi is available to seniors 60 and over free of charge anywhere in the Carthage city limit. Please call the Carthage Senior Center at 417-358-4741 before 8 a.m. for a ride to the senior center.

DAILY — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., billiards, puzzles, cards and exercise equipment.

MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS and FRIDAYS — 9:30 to 10 a.m., exercise class.

MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS and FRIDAYS — 10 to 11 a.m., exercise class.

WEDNESDAYS — 10 to 11 a.m., bingo.

TUESDAYS and THURSDAYS — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., open day billiards, puzzles, cards and exercise equipment.

FRIDAYS — 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., quilting.

OCTOBER 4 — foot care clinic, please call for appointment.

OCTOBER 5 — 10 a.m., bingo sponsored by Avalon Hospice.

OCTOBER 11 — 10 a.m. to noon, flu shot clinic sponsored by Walgreens.

OCTOBER 11 — 11 a.m., music by Corky and the Pacemakers.

OCTOBER 11 — 11:30 a.m., Medicare 101 presented by Charlotte Foust.

OCTOBER 14 — bingo sponsored by Intrepid USA.

OCTOBER 15 — 9 a.m., bake sale on the square with the Maple Leaf Festival

OCTOBER 19 — bingo sponsored by Guaranty Bank.

OCTOBER 20 — 11 a.m., birthday/anniversary dinner sponsored by Florette by Countryside.

OCTOBER 20 — 11:30 a.m., Economic Security Corp hosted by Shelby Moore

OCTOBER 26 — 10 a.m., bingo sponsored by Humana.

OCTOBER 28 — 10:30 a.m., sing-a-Long sponsored by Roger.

JOPLIN SENIOR CENTER

417-781-9353

Red Route Trolley Stop – Once per hour.

DAILY — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., billiard room, board games, card games, computer center, dominoes, exercise equipment, library, puzzles, Wii game console, corn hole bean bag toss.

MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS and FRIDAYS — 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., exercise w/Millie class.

TUESDAYS and THURSDAYS — 10 to 11 a.m., bingo with various companies/organizations.

Through October 26 — 10 to 11 a.m., 6-week line dancing class.

October 3 through October 7 — Spirit Week: Monday: Hat day; Tuesday: Fall colors; Wednesday: All black; Thursday: Candy corn day; Friday: Favorite team.

OCTOBER 6 — 9:30 to 11:15 a.m., COVID-19 booster (Pfizer).

OCTOBER 18 and 19 — foot care clinic, please call for appointment.

OCTOBER 20 — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., birthday/anniversary celebration.

OCTOBER 31 — all day Halloween party and costume contest.

McDONALD CO. SENIOR CENTER 417-475-3511

For a ride to the senior center, call the OATS bus at 417-343-0570.

DAILY — board games, card games, dominoes and puzzles.

TUESDAYS and THURSDAYS — 10:30 a.m., bingo.

OCTOBER 20 — 11:30 a.m., birthday dinner.

NEWTON CO. SENIOR CENTER

417-451-0981

DAILY — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., books, dominoes, exercise room, pool and puzzles.

TUESDAYS and THURSDAYS — 9 to 10 a.m., bingo.

OCTOBER 20 — 11:30 a.m., birthday dinner.

WEBB CITY SENIOR CENTER

417-673-1876

DAILY — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., cards, puzzles, stationary bike and treadmill available.

TUESDAYS and THURSDAYS — 10 to 11 a.m., bingo.

WEDNESDAYS — 10 to 11 a.m., exercise class.

OCTOBER 10 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., foot care clinic, please call for appointment.

OCTOBER 15 — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., parking lot sale to benefit the Center sponsored by the Advisory Board.

OCTOBER 20 — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., birthday and anniversary dinner.

OCTOBER 25 — 7 to 9:30 p.m., dance to the Moccasin Bend Band.

OCTOBER 27 — 11:30 to 11:45 a.m., trivia contest.

OCTOBER 31 — 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Halloween tasting table.

Tags

Trending Video