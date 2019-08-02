The Department of Social Services is alerting providers to a genetic testing scheme that is happening in many states, including Missouri.
On June 3, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General issued an alert regarding scammers offering individuals cheek swabs for genetic testing to obtain their Medicare or Medicaid information for identify theft or fraudulent billing. Fraudsters are targeting beneficiaries through door-to-door visits, booths at public events, health fairs and telemarketing calls.
DSS has received reports that scammers have been contacting residents throughout the state. They might stage a game with prizes or food to get residents to come to them. Sometimes, announcements are made to senior housing residents. They try to determine if the individual has Medicare or Medicaid coverage. They may be dressed in scrubs or white coats to look as if they are health care professionals. They may indicate they represent a medical research facility.
They typically have a short questionnaire and ask whether any of the individual’s relatives have had cancer or other diseases. They indicate a genetic test can determine if the individuals has a disease, or if they are susceptible to acquiring one. They may indicate the test will tell whether the combination of prescription and over the counter medications the individual is taking are having an undesired interactions or adverse effects.
If the individual agrees to be tested, the representative obtains their Medicare or Medicaid numbers and uses a swab to take a saliva sample from inside their mouth.
Missouri HealthNet participants who have been solicited, please report it to the Missouri Medicaid Audit & Compliance by email at MMAC.ReportFraud@dss.mo.gov or by phone to the MMAC Fraud Hotline at 573-751-3285.
