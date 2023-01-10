Bobby Payton, of Miami, Oklahoma, will celebrate his 90th birthday Saturday with family and friends. He was born on Jan. 26, 1933.
Payton is a retired farmer and master sergeant with the U.S. Army. He has five daughters: Denise Payton, Kim Karhoff, Lorie Phillips, Teri Johnson and Elizabeth Payton.
The celebration will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at New Life Nazarene Church, located at 20025 E. Central Ave. in Miami.
