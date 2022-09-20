Thelma Widener will celebrate her 94th birthday on Monday. Thelma Fay and her twin brother, the late Elmer Ray Lankford, were born Sept. 26, 1928, to the late Elmer and Lois Lankford.
Thelma graduated from Seneca High School in 1947. Thelma retired from the former Milnot, Freeman Auxiliary and is a member of Hottel Springs Church of Christ.
She married the late George Widener on May 31, 1947, and they have one daughter, Barbara Widener. She also has one brother, Max W. Lankford and wife Peggy; as well as seven other siblings: the late Eugene, Junior, Gib, Phillip, Cecil Lankford, Phyllis Rogers and Margret Ruth Kosted.
The family request cards be mailed to 417 Ottawa, Seneca, MO 64865.
