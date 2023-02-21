Dora Bunn, of Jasper, will celebrate her 95th birthday on Sunday. She was born at home near Jasper on Feb. 26, 1918.
Bunn was a homemaker until becoming an elevator operator in the Jasper County Courthouse, where she likely heard, hundreds of times, a joke about her career being filled with ups and downs.
She married Harlan Bunn Jr. and the couple had three children: Judy Mevious; Richard Bunn and Jerry Bunn, as well as three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Her family is celebrating with a card shower.
