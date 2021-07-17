A body found this weekend in the middle Shoal Creek just downstream from the old low-water bridge at Jackson Avenue and Glendale Road has been identified as a Joplin man.
Joplin police said in a news release Saturday afternoon that the body was that of Brandon Vickers, 46.
Police didn’t release a cause of death and said detectives were conducting a death investigation on Saturday.
Police said the body was found at about 5:30 p.m. Friday in Shoal Creek along McIndoe Park.
The body was removed from the river by boat at a McIndoe Park boat ramp about an hour after it was discovered.
Police said family of Vickers had been notified.
Brian Artherton, deputy Newton County coroner, on Saturday said a decision on whether to conduct an autopsy remained pending.
Police said they were asking that anyone with information about the case to call the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.
