With seven offensive starters returning for the 2022 season and eight on the defensive side, Carl Junction head coach Doug Buckmaster is looking for his guys to focus on the little things while hoping to change the culture up.
After nine seasons at the helm of Bulldog football, Buckmaster isn’t foreign to mixing it up a little.
“We are a football program that is going to focus on the little things,” Buckmaster said. “Things that we can control. No more putting time and effort into things that can not be changed by coaches or players.
“I feel like nine years ago we changed the culture of this program and we are currently changing it again with team bonding and becoming a family from top to bottom. We’re trying to add some juice into everything we do on the field, off the field and in the locker room.”
With seniors Chance Benford (RB/OLB) and Ayden Bard (WR/DB) returning on both sides of the ball, a culture change could go smoothly behind some veteran leadership.
Other seniors that are returning as starters are Dexter Merrell (QB), Nathan Planchon (WR), Ross Craig (OL), Arlen Wakefield (OLB), and Braxton Dodds (DE).
Also back is a trio of juniors Kyler Stewart (WR/DB), Johnny Starks (LB), Bentley Rowden (LB) and sophomore Tony Stewart (RB/DB).
Carl Junction has a large cast of newcomers on both sides of the ball looking to make an impact at the varsity level.
The Bulldogs are coming off of a 3-8 finish to the 2021 season. Since their 10-2 season in 2017 when they reached the third round of district playoffs, they’ve yet to finish with a record above .500.
The best of those next four seasons for Carl Junction was in the 2020 campaign where they finished 6-6 and won their first two games of the district playoffs.
”Playing our conference schedule is always a challenge for us, being the only Class 4 school in a conference made up of Class 5-6 schools,” Buckmaster said. “We started (last) season 2-1 and lost our starting QB after the week three game and ended up alternating two other QB’s who both return this season. Excessive turnovers in all three phases of the game the last three weeks of the season proved to be an obstacle we could not overcome.”
Despite struggles turning the ball over, coach Buckmaster was pleased with the effort throughout the season.
“I thought our team competed and played with the competitive spirit we are always talking about,” Buckmaster said. “We played well defensively for the better part of the season and were very good on special teams. The effort with this team was always there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.