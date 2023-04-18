Ally Wrestler got the scoring started early for Carl Junction and tallied three goals in the Bulldogs' 8-1 win over Neosho on Tuesday night at NHS.
Wrestler scored the first two goals of the game in the 10th and 18th minutes to put CJ up 2-0. Neosho tallied its only goal at the 27-minute mark to make it 2-1.
Wrestler's third goal came in the second half to also begin the scoring in that period to put Carl Junction ahead 4-1. Hannah Franks assisted on that goal for her second assist of the game.
Franks finished with three assists and one goal in the contest. Ella Anderson registered a first-half assist and two second-half goals for the Bulldogs.
Carl Junction had 18 shots on goal to Neosho's three. Chrissy Figueroa finished with two saves for the Bulldogs while the Wildcats' Yaretzi Parker-Gallardo collected 10.
The win improves CJ's record to 12-1. Neosho fell to 2-8. The Bulldogs host Branson Wednesday night with the junior varsity game beginning at 5 p.m. The Wildcats host Willard Thursday night.
