CARTHAGE, Mo. — Freshman Ella Anderson recorded her first hat trick and senior Hannah Franks added two goals of her own as the Carl Junction girls soccer team (10-0) stayed perfect on the season with a 5-0 road win over Carthage on Tuesday night at David Haffner Stadium.
Carl Junction's first goal came 10 minutes in off a long pass from junior Hailey Merwin through the Tiger defense to Franks. Franks used her speed to get slightly in front of her defenders and punched the ball in from about 30 feet.
"I saw a split in their defense and saw Hannah," Merwin said. "We made eye contact and we just knew. She was on it, and I just delivered it to her."
The Bulldogs had another shot at scoring on three straight corner kicks at 9:40, when the first of three Merwin corner kicks was stopped by goal keeper Abigail Samuels. That kick was followed by a shot on frame. The third kick went to junior Mai Abotair, but her quick header went into the arms of Samuels.
Carthage had a good look about two minutes into the second period when senior forward Kianna Yates weaved through defenders but her shot that went near the base of the frame was stopped by Carl Junction senior goal keeper Chrissy Figueroa.
The Bulldogs added their second score seconds later when Franks' assist to Anderson with no keeper in the box put Carl Junction up 2-0.
Franks tallied her second goal and put the Bulldogs up 3-0 off a Merwin assist less than four minutes into the second period. The Bulldogs scored their third goal within the first 8:30 of the period when Anderson poked one in close to the goal at 31:32.
Anderson completed the hat trick and logged her eleventh goal of the season off a Merwin corner kick at 17:28.
Anderson talked about what it means to play on a team with multiple scoring weapons that take pressure off individual players.
"It has helped build my confidence," Anderson said. "Since I've built a bond with this team my confidence has grown so much and my passion for the sport has also grown," Anderson said.
Carl Junction Head Coach Ed Miller talked about his players after the match.
"We knew it was going to be a heavy competition against Carthage because of the rivalry, so we knew we had to bring our "A" game," Miller said. "It was a great team effort and a lot of people out there played really well for us tonight. I'm proud of the girls and proud of their effort."
Up next for Carl Junction, a road matchup at Willard on Thursday. Carthage travels to Branson on Thursday.
