CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage is growing, a budget crisis is being addressed, and new homes and businesses are coming to the city soon.
That’s the message city leaders provided as they gave a first ever “State of the City” address at the Carthage Chamber of Commerce morning coffee event on Friday.
One of the biggest announcements to come from the event was that after 30 years or more of limited activity, the city has sold or has under contract every parcel of property at the Myers Park, the former airport property on the south end of the city.
“Those of us who have been here forever remember the airport and the big plans for Myers Park,” said Carthage Mayor Dan Rife. “That property has been sitting out there for 30 or 40 years with very little happening. The reason ... we’re talking about it ... is as of right now, every piece of that property that the city owns is either sold or under contract. In the last four months, action out there has been ridiculously busy and I think a big part of that was that we did some roundabout work, we did some street work to allow better flow out there to get better access to that property.”
Earlier this week the Tom Garrison Family held a groundbreaking for G3 Entertainment, a large building near the corner of Airport Drive and Garrison Avenue that will house a bowling alley, restaurant and play area. Garrison said that will be the first phase of a multiphase entertainment complex planned for 20 acres he now owns in Myers Park.
City Administrator Greg Dagnan pointed to the extension of Garrison Avenue from the new Fairlawn Roundabout through Myers Park to county Route HH, the widening and improvements to the street between the Fairlawn Roundabout and Airport Drive, and improvements to the roundabout in the middle of Myers Park at the intersection of Garrison Avenue and George E. Phelps Boulevard as part of the reason for the renewed interest in Myers Park.
“Over the next year or two, you’re going to see huge changes, and I’m so excited I can hardly stand it,” Rife said. “It’s going to be really neat. G3 Family Entertainment broke ground last week. This is going to be fantastic for Carthage. Worshe Laundromat and retail is going out there. There’s a new group of mid- to up-scale town homes going in, just lots of other things going on. The most important thing is that property is all sold, all ready to go.”
Dagnan talked about numerous other improvements and issues, including the city receiving a federal grant to replace a century-old bridge that was closed a few years ago on McGregor Street near Claxton Avenue in the north part of Carthage.
He said the city had also applied for federal grant money to replace the three aging bridges on North Garrison Avenue between Carthage and Kendricktown.
“I get asked about those a lot,” Dagnan said. “The last estimate we got from our engineer on replacing those bridges was around $30 million. Obviously, wow, is all that I can say about that. We have applied for a federal grant to replace those; we haven’t heard anything more about that but we’re trying to be proactive about what we can do about that problem with those bridges.
“What was interesting, now all three bridges are eligible for federal grant money.”
He also talked about plans to hire a parks director to replace Mark Peterson, who announced his resignation last week, saying the city can’t lose momentum on plans to make more than $5 million in improvements to Carthage’s parks as part of a new parks master plan.
“First of all, I just want to thank him for everything he’s done,” Dagnan said. “He was the golf pro for many, many years before he became the parks and rec director, and he did so much for our city. He’s done a great job, this whole master plan we’re talking about was him. We want to thank him for his service.
“As we move forward, I know a lot of people are concerned,” he said. “We’ve posted the job, we have a lot of great applications and we’ll probably start interviewing replacements as early as next week, so we cannot lose our momentum.
People who want to watch a video of Friday’s meeting can see it on the city’s website, https://carthagemo.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=316.
