CARTHAGE, Mo. — Utility rates in Carthage saw a slightly higher than normal increase in 2021 to offset losses created when a big local utility consumer changed its operations and cut back on production.
Chuck Bryant, general manager of Carthage Water & Electric Plant, said the normal annual utility rate change, approved by the Carthage City Council in June, was a little higher than in past years because of changes at Butterball Inc. that resulted in a significant reduction in the consumption of electricity, water and wastewater at its plant in Carthage.
“That was about a $2.2 million loss in revenue for us, and that’s substantial,” Bryant said. “Butterball is changing their operations significantly, which will create a substantial cutback in electric consumption, a major reduction in water and wastewater usage for us. As we took that into consideration we had to begin the process of restructuring our rates so that loss in revenue from that one big customer was split between all the rate classes and adjusted by everyone.”
Bryant said the rate hike was about 3.7% for an average residential customer's entire bill for electricity, water and wastewater. The result was about a $6-per-month increase in that bill.
Bryant said typical annual rate increases in the past have ranged from about 1% to 3%.
“We look at adjustments annually so we don’t get behind,” Bryant said. “All costs for goods and services we all have to face and deal with increase annually, and we are no different.
"We see these costs and expenses for materials that we need to provide service to residents of Carthage increase as well and that has to be passed on to the customer. We continue to look at that annually so we don’t skip a year or two and have a 20% increase in one year. We want to make sure it’s a small, minimal increase that hopefully can be absorbed like everything else we have to deal with.”
Butterball, which runs a large turkey processing plant in Carthage, announced in December 2020 that it was reducing operations in Carthage and moving some product lines to two plants in Northwest Arkansas.
Those plans reduced the workforce in Carthage from about 850 people to about 400 people through March of 2021, and significantly reduced the plant’s use of electricity and water and production of wastewater.
Bryant said the timing of Butterball’s announcement was fortunate for CW&EP.
“The Butterball decision was pretty immediate, but the fortunate part of it was we found this out at the end of the year,” Bryant said. “And we had time to plan for it versus if it happened in the middle of our fiscal year.”
Bryant said Carthage’s large industrial economy serves to stabilize utility costs to residents.
“We enjoy the lowest rate class of anyone around on electric, water and wastewater because of our large industrial base for a community our size,” Bryant said. “So that stabilization is very beneficial to all rate classes in Carthage, residential, commercial and industrial.
“When we lose a big business or a restructure happens and it significantly changes their load and their consumption of electricity and water and wastewater, we have to then restructure the rates so that cost gets spread out across those different segments of the service.”
Because CW&EP is a city-owned utility, its rates are reviewed and approved by the Carthage City Council.
Each year, during the council’s normal budget process, the council considers CW&EP’s proposed budget and any rate hikes.
Those rate changes take affect on July 1, the first day of the city’s fiscal year.
