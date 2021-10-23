CARTHAGE, Mo. — A new vehicle for the Carthage Crisis Center, a new bridge at Kellogg Lake Park, and a new television for the Carthage Senior Center are just a few of the benefits being provided via the Carthage Community Foundation's fall grant awards.
The foundation granted $39,893 to 19 groups that are based in Carthage or benefit Carthage residents.
Jeff Williams, president of the Carthage Community Foundation Board, said this was the group’s latest effort to carry out the charitable wishes of legacy donors in Carthage.
“Today’s grants are made possible by generous individuals who left portions of their estates to Carthage for the betterment of our community for years to come,” Williams said. “The following endowments at the Carthage Community Foundation provided the grant funding for today’s awards: The Hough Fund, Kenneth and Addean MacArthur Fund, Marsh Family Foundation Fund, The Carthage Fund, Marsh Family Foundation Food and Nutrition Fund, Betsy Pauly Memorial Fund, and the J. Ross and Maryetta E. White Memorial Fund. Additional funding was made possible today by the HERE4 Carthage Fund and an anonymous gift.”
He said the grants given on Thursday add to the legacy already established by the $9.5 million given out since the Community Foundation was founded in 1999.
The grants
The grants given out on Thursday and their purposes:
• $2,500 to the Carthage Crisis Center to help pay for a used van to help with transportation needs.
• $1,700 to the Area Agency on Aging Region X for a new smart television for use by seniors at the Carthage CAN-DO center for exercising and working out.
• $500 to Joplin’s Lafayette House for shelter protection programs.
• $2,500 to the Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri for caregiver support programs.
• $2,500 to the Carthage Humane Society for a sterilization machine.
• $2,500 to the Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton County for social service programs in Carthage.
• $2,500 to the Kellogg Lake Advisory Board for a steel berm bridge to be installed on the east side of the lake.
• $2,500 to the Carthage Area United Way for leasing costs and signs for their new location.
• $2,500 to the Carthage Technical Center for their ACT Work Keys Training program.
• $1,000 to the Carthage R-9 Special Services Department for the Kids in Aprons program.
• $2,500 to Fairview Elementary for an outdoor garden.
• $1,605 to the Heartland Community Opera for the production of “Little Red’s Most Unusual Day.”
• $2,500 to Vision Carthage for a facade grant program.
• $1,000 to the Carthage Council on the Arts for the Robert Harris Music Festival.
• $2,500 to artCentral for a new office computer and other equipment.
• $2,500 to Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre for lobby furniture.
• $1,588 to GRO Carthage, a community development program.
• $2,500 to Bright Futures Carthage for their food pack nutrition program for kids.
• $2,500 to Carthage Crosslines for its client hygiene program.
