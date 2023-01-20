The Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team didn’t get much offense in the opening period of its semifinal game of the Tony Dubray Classic against St. Mary’s Colgan on Thursday night in Liberal.
But, the Cavaliers responded with a 24-point second quarter to go into the break with a 31-24 lead and carried that momentum to a 64-59 win.
They stretched that advantage to 11 points in the third quarter and did enough in the final stanza to hang on.
“Jay (Ball) and Tyler (Brouhard) both had big nights, and we rely on them to do that nightly,” TJ head coach Chris Myers said. “But the other kids really stepped up — it was a great team win.”
Ball led the team with 19 points and Brouhard chipped in 16 more. Levi Triplett is one that stepped up for coach Myers adding 15 points.
TJ’s big three on Thursday accounted for 50 of the team’s 64.
Colgan didn’t lay down lightly in the fourth quarter. The Pittsburg, Kansas squad had rallied back to bring the game within one at 60-59.
Then, Kohl Thurman and Brouhard added four late free throws to seal it for the Cavaliers.
Thomas Jefferson is now 11-3 and will meet Galena for the championship on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
