It is never too early to prepare for the Medicare annual enrollment period, which begins Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7.
Oct. 15 is on a Sunday this year, and anyone who is computer-savvy can go to Medicare.gov to log in to or create an account and make changes there. However, there are some things you can do now to be ready when the enrollment period begins.
First of all, make sure you have your red, white and blue Medicare card. If you do not have one or cannot find it, call 800-MEDICARE (800-633-4227). You should not carry it in your wallet all the time since it should be closely guarded.
For appointments at the AAA office, we must have your Medicare card to get you specific information regarding coverage. We can do general searches, but they do not give the detailed information that helps with decision making.
We also cannot enroll you or make changes to your plan if you do not have that red, white and blue card. We cannot use your Medicare Advantage, or Part C, card. When making an appointment, we remind everyone to bring in that card. We are not always able to make reminder calls the day before, so please keep track of your appointment if you have made one at our office.
Second, update your medication list. We need a detailed list of current medications to get accurate pricing. The list needs to include the name of the medication, dosage, quantity and how often you get it refilled. Some people will bring in the pill bottles, and that is helpful too.
Because there are some new rules surrounding insulin prices, make sure that information is up-to-date as well, including how many pens or vials you use in a 30-day period. Any diabetic supplies, such as lancets or test strips, are covered under Part B and don’t need to be included in the medication list for annual enrollment purposes.
Third, if you are interested in a Medicare Advantage — or Part C — plan, bring a list of all your doctors because we will need to make sure they are in network for any plans we explore. Medicare Advantage appointments often take upwards of an hour, so please plan accordingly. There is a lot of information to go over for those plans, and we want to make sure we go over every little detail and answer any questions.
We can also look at supplement, or Medigap, plans, but it is not always a good idea to make changes to those plans during open enrollment. We are always happy to get information about those plans to anyone who needs it any time of the year.
The Medicare annual enrollment period is almost eight weeks long, but it goes by quickly, so do not wait until the last minute to grab an appointment if you need one. These appointments fill up fast, and once Dec. 7 passes, no more changes can be made.
The schedule will be out by mid-September, so you can get an appointment by calling 417-781-7562.
