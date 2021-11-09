I hope you enjoyed Sunday’s extra hour and used it wisely. In the blink of an eye it is November and a mere two weeks from Thursday we celebrate Thanksgiving.
Time is flying by, but I’m not complaining. I love Thanksgiving.
It is hard to imagine a Thanksgiving without dessert and even harder to imagine there’s no pumpkin pie. Traditionally associated with fall, the pumpkin is actually a fruit, coming from a flowering plant and bearing seeds.
With no pit, it’s really a berry like a grape or blueberry. That means we don’t consider a pumpkin pie to be a fruit pie, when really, it is.
Pumpkins were originally called “pumpions” from the French pompom because of their round shape. They are a good source of potassium and antioxidants, so it might behoove us to think pumpkin more than once a year. How many pieces of pumpkin pie have you eaten in months other than November and maybe October?
On the grocer’s shelf, we find pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie mix — two completely different versions of pumpkin. Puree can be turned into pie mix, but if you need puree and buy pie mix, you are out of luck. Puree is 100% pumpkin while the pie mix has added sugar and spices. You still need to add evaporated milk and eggs to the mix to make a pie but it’s easier than starting with puree. Be sure to follow your recipes.
Some offer recipes for crustless pumpkin pies, but the picture just isn’t complete without crust, pumpkin and a dollop of whipped cream. Maybe that picture doesn’t suit your tastes, and you want to mix things up, serving pumpkin in a different form.
Both of today’s recipes are best made the day before, which makes them perfect for holiday celebrations when you want pumpkin but not a pie.
The pumpkin trifle is a feast for the eyes when assembled in a clear glass bowl. You may follow the recipe exactly or bake the spice cake according to package directions and add some pumpkin puree to the whipped topping mixture. Chopped up Heath or Skor candy bars can replace the toffee bits and a little caramel between layers wouldn’t hurt a thing.
Prepare the second recipe cake and use it in your trifle or as its own dessert.
The two-ingredient cake is very dense and can be made lighter by adding 2 eggs, and a teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice amps up the flavor. You just won’t get to brag about only two ingredients. It is also great topped with cream cheese frosting, and these also make great muffins. Both of these recipes are from all
Next week, I will share my most popular recipe from the past 20 plus years.
It’s always one of my favorite columns.
Have a wonderful week and happy eating!
Pumpkin trifle
1 spice cake mix
1 (3.4-ounce) package instant vanilla pudding mix
1 cup pumpkin puree
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup vegetable oil
3 eggs
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
2 cups cold milk
2 (3.4-ounce) packages cheesecake flavor instant pudding mix
2 cups thawed whipped topping
1 cup chopped toasted pecans
1 cup English toffee bits
Combine first seven ingredients. Pour into lightly greased 9-by-13-inch baking dish.
Bake at 350 degrees 30- 40 minutes. Cool on wire rack; cut into 1-inch cubes.
Whisk together the milk and cheesecake pudding mixes.
Let set 2 minutes.
Fold in whipped topping. Layer 1/3 cake cubes in large bowl, top with 1/3 whipped cream mixture, sprinkle with 1/3 each pecans and toffee bits.
Repeat 2 more times. Chill at least 1 hour. Yields 20 servings.
Two-ingredient pumpkin cake
1 spice cake mix
1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin
Mix ingredients until well combined. Spread evenly into generously greased 9-by-13-inch baking dish.
Bake 25 to 30 minutes at 350 degrees. Yields 12 to 15 servings.
