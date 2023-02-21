Developers of two projects in the 32nd Street Place project want the city of Joplin to front about $1.8 million in costs for two pieces of the project they say will be reimbursed.
The largest share of that cost would be about $1.3 million to build the parking lot and green space for a newly announced B&B Theatres movie and entertainment center proposed at 32nd Street and Hammons Boulevard.
Representatives of Woodsonia Real Estate, which is the developer of 32nd Street Place, and B&B Theatres on Friday announced plans for a $33.6 million theater at the intersection.
The theater planned for Joplin would offer some amenities not found in its other area cinemas, the companies said. Plans call for the theater to have eight curved wall-to-wall screens, heated leather recliners, and 7.1 surround sound system in every auditorium. Also cited is laser projection. An expanded concession stand would offer traditional movie food and drinks, but hot food and adult beverages along with a family arcade center and party room are also in the design. An outdoor patio area also is planned with lawn games available.
"We're excited," said Drew Snyder, a Woodsonia representative, at the council meeting. "We've been working with city staff a long time on this, and it's been great. The theater industry has made a great comeback coming out of COVID-19 and the B&B people are excited" about the Joplin project.
In addition, owners of the John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn property within the development area have been in talks with city staff asking the city to provide financial assistance with demolition costs of about $500,000.
The developer wants to take down the old vandalized and fire-damaged hotel and build two new hotels on the site, City Attorney Peter Edwards said.
The city would later be repaid for both the parking lot costs and the demolition expense through the collection of extra sales taxes charged to customers in two taxing districts within the the development. One of those taxing districts would need to be set up, but the other already exists, the council was told.
Action by the city's Building Board of Appeals to declare the damaged hotel a dangerous building has been pending for months as developers assessed what to do with the property.
In October, city officials at a Building Board meeting said they thought it would be torn down.
The Globe contacted the hotel developer on the Holiday Inn project, Aaron Gumpenberger. He is director of the company that has held the former 262-room convention hotel property for about three years. That company is HDDA LLC, of Nashville, Tennessee. He said extensive evaluation was done to determine if it could be remodeled as another hotel, but it was decided that reworking the property was not financially feasible, he said.
Councilman Phil Stinnett asked City Manager Nick Edwards what the council needed to do in response to the information given about the theater and hotel projects.
City Manager Nick Edwards said no action was needed yet. He said the Woodsonia developers wanted to brief the council on the projects and would come back later to ask for city approval to set up a second community improvement taxing district. Those districts can charge an additional 1 cent in sales tax in the designated district to go toward property improvements.
If the city owns the CID, Stinnett asked if the city would have to pay for maintenance of the parking lot. The Woodsonia representative said that money would be reimbursed to the city until ownership is transferred to the theater company.
Councilman Charles Copple asked for an update on the status of the Menards home improvement store that is supposed to be built there.
The Woodsonia developer said they had been told the store construction would be scheduled in the company's 2023 budget, but Woodsonia does not know whether that took place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.