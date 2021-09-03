Everything from computer equipment to vehicles will be put up for auction later this month by the Joplin city government.
The annual surplus property auction will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in the maintenance barn at the Public Works Center, 1301 W. Second St.
Potential bidders may view the merchandise between 1 and 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, and from 8 to 9 am. the day of sale.
The list of property to be sold, pending the approval of City Council at a Sept. 7 meeting, includes several vehicles. They include two 2015 Chevy trolley vans, a 2012 Ford transit van that had been used for MAPS service, and a 2004 dump truck.
Various types of outdoor or maintenance equipment is to be sold, including weed trimmers, chainsaws, pole saws and lawn mowers.
Furnishings include several brass and glass display cabinets that formerly were used by the Joplin History and Mineral Museum are available.
Numerous office chairs and a variety of folding tables are to be sold.
Electronic and office equipment includes phones, computers and laptops, copiers, refrigerators and printers.
Christmas decorations including a tree, boxes of miscellaneous decorations and 30 wreaths can be bought.
The list of tentative auction items is available on the city’s website at ww.joplinmo.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/7616?fileID=44654.
For more information, contact Lynden Lawson at 417-624-0820, ext. 1560, or Bob Johnson at 417-624-0820, ext. 1562.
