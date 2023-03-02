WEBB CITY, Mo. — The top-seeded Carl Junction girls (26-1) came out on fire during their first round of the Class 5 District 7 game, hitting their first six 3-pointers (from four different shooters) on their way to a 71-22 win over Kansas City Ruskin on Thursday night at Webb City High School.
Senior Hali Shorter started the 3-point fest for the Bulldogs, hitting from deep to give Carl Junction a 3-0 lead on their first possession. Sophomore Dezi Williams followed with Carl Junction's second long ball, followed by two consecutive treys from senior Destiny Buerge.
After two Kylie Scott free throws, the Bulldogs were up 14-0 with 5:31 left in the opening period. Eighth-seeded Ruskin's Shanaya Bandy scored off a turnover to give the Eagles (4-18) their first score of the game at 14-2, but Scott responded with a bucket at 4:21 and the Bulldogs were up 16-2. Buerge hit her third 3-pointer at 3:21 to bring the score to 19-2. Sophomore DeShaye Buerge made CJ a perfect 6-6 on treys when she hit one from the corner and pushed the lead to 22-2 with 2:39 left.
Scott sank two free throws in the final 1:29 and Carl Junction went into the second stanza up 24-2.
The second quarter was more of an inside game for Carl Junction, with Scott scoring 6 of the Bulldogs 11 second-quarter points. CJ opened with a Shorter assist to Scott and the Bulldogs were up 26-2. A Destiny Buerge assist to Klohe Burk upped the CJ lead to 28-2, before Ruskin's Kathy Villagomez-Sosa hit a 3-pointer at 5:28, bringing the score to 28-5. Back-to-back scores by Scott put Carl Junction up 32-5 with 4:09 left in the half.
Wth the CJ duo of Scott and Destiny Buerge on the bench, Ruskin was able to pull within 22 points at 35-13 going into the half. The Eagles' Chinenyem Idika, Bandy and Kezaarea Smith each scored during a 6-2 run for the Eagles.
The Bulldogs opened the second half with a 9-0 run and expanded their cushion to 46-13 with 5:10 left. Two free throws by Ruskin's Ellis Cohen broke the Eagles scoring drought at 4:48, before a Burk 3-pointer lifted Carl Junction to a 34-point lead at 49-15 with 4:41 left.
The Bulldogs outscored Ruskin 7-5 in the final 3:45 of the third period and went into the final frame leading 56-20.
With a running clock in the fourth quarter, Carl Junction manage four more 3-pointers, including two from DeShaye Buerge. The trey drawing the most noise from the crowd — and the CJ bench —was that of senior reserve guard Allie Wrestler, who hit from long range at 1:15 to give CJ a 68-22 edge.
"Allie has been shooting it really well all week," CJ head coach Brad Shorter said. "This whole second half of the season she's been a really good shooter. I think a lot of it for Allie is just confidence about being on the floor and feeling comfortable in her role. I'm so glad we have her and I know a lot of other teams would love to have her because she could probably do a lot of nice things for other teams."
DeShay Buerge hit the Bulldogs' final trey and the CJ squad went away with the 71-22 win and will face (4) Grandview in their semi-final game on Saturday at 1 p.m. Grandview, 14-12, beat (5) Warrensburg 60-50 Thursday night.
Six players combined for 12 3-pointers for Carl Junction, including five from Destiny Buerge and three from DeShaye Buerge. Scott led all scorers with 20 points. She competed a double-double, pulling down 11 rebounds. Destiny Buerge added 19 points for the Bulldogs. Hali Shorter had 10 of Carl Junction's 18 assists.
"That's good for us," Coach Shorter said. "If we can have that many assists, that's a big deal. Hali's not one that's going to score a bunch or not get a ton of rebounds because we've got some athletes in there to take care of that stuff, but she will pass the ball and she makes some really good passes — and our entire team did. Dezi (Williams) has been huge for us, too, rebounding and doing the little things."
Bandy led the Eagles with 6 points, while Dayvionna Hart added 5.
Coach Shorter spoke about the Bulldogs hot shooting night from long range.
"We don't live by it (the 3-pointer,) but certainly it helps us," Shorter said. "I thought our offense was good. I thought there were some stretches in the second quarter our defense wasn't very good, we quit hustling. But we changed that in the second half. I challenged them at halftime and we came out and played better the second half."
