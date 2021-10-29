Stated dinner set Thursday
Southeast Kansas Scottish Rite will hold a stated dinner and meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Armstrong Masonic Lodge, located at 3105 N. Joplin St. in Pittsburg.
A social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.
Reservations are required and should be made by Wednesday. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are highly recommended. If participants do not feel safe or are not feeling well, they are encouraged to stay home.
Details, RSVP: 620-223-1330, fssottishrite@sbcglobal.net.
5 members advance
Valley of Joplin Scottish Rite bestowed a new title to five members earlier this month.
Masons of the 32nd degree who were invested with the rank and decoration of Knight Commander of the Court of Honor include Ukiah M. Camp, of Joplin; Berry W. Jenkins, of Kimberling City; Kevin M. Ritter, of Springfield; James D. Smith, of Seymour; and Chad E Wagoner, of Carthage.
The designation is given to 32nd-degree masons for signal service to the Rite, according to a press release.
