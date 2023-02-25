The Cougars are Class 2 District 12 champions.
Top-seeded College Heights (17-11) beat the No. 2 seed Pierce City (15-14) 55-42 on Saturday night inside the College Heights Athletic Complex.
“Doing that on your home court is nice,” College Heights head coach John Blankenship said. “We got a good fanbase turnout. They were incredibly supportive tonight. You talk about that 6th-man effect, our crowd was the 6th man for us tonight.
“I think it built our energy levels tonight.”
Senior Addie Lawrence shared sentiments on having her season extended for at least one more game.
“It’s insane, really,” Lawrence said. “We went into it thinking ‘We have at least one more game. We have to play hard until the end.’ We’ve been working so hard for this all season, us seniors all four years.”
The Cougars used a 10-5 start to the third quarter to take its largest advantage of the game at 37-21.
The Eagles weren’t done yet. From that point into the early parts of the final frame, Pierce City made a charge. After a 12-2 spurt the Cougars were still holding a 6-point advantage.
“Pierce City is a very good basketball team,” Blankenship said. “They have a lot of size inside and they have great 3-point shooters. I thought our guards did a great job of staying connected to the shooters outside and not giving them too many open looks.”
Pierce City only made one outside shot and it came from its post player, Madi Tindell. A team that likes to shoot the long-range shot didn’t even attempt many in the game due to that pressure from the College Heights guards.
“We had a very abnormal game for us only making one outside shot from our main post player,” Pierce City head coach Ragan Blinzler said.
Senior Keishia Delgado added that she thought the team might have been lacking some confidence in the game.
Two Lawrence triples helped to clinch the victory for CHC. Her second 3-pointer in the quarter made it 49-35. Lawrence made four in the game.
“I felt good,” she said. “During warmups it was a little worrying because I wasn’t making many. But I got out there and tried to calm myself down … and I started making them.”
The game began with a back-and-forth sequence as the two teams traded baskets on the first five scores. College Heights took a 6-5 lead after Lauren Ukena stole the ball away and raced down for a layup.
The Cougars finished that quarter outscoring Pierce City 10-4.
“Their coach does a great job with them,” Blankenship said. “She always has them prepared.”
Leading scorers for the Eagles were their three seniors — Madi Tindell scored 20, Olivia Stanphill had 9, and Keishia Delgado added 8.
“Some of these girls were managers when I was in high school,” Blinzler said. “So, seeing them grow up into who they are today — they are exceptional people who have helped our team in many ways on and off the floor.”
Delgado shared her feeling on being a part of Pierce City girls basketball: “The fans … they came out and showed us the love and support tonight,” she said. “Even though we lost, it was just the best feeling to be out on the court playing in a district championship.”
Coach Blankenship noted the importance of the play from his seniors.
“Our seniors really stepped up tonight,” Blankenship said. “Jayli (Johnson) had a great game. Played aggressively, attacking the basket and making great passes. Addie (Lawrence) hit several key 3-pointer for us. Lauren (Ukena) always plays great defense. She kind of shut down some of their shooters.”
Johnson and Lawrence tallied 12 points to lead College Heights. They were supported by Maddy Colin and Fanning with 11 apiece.
As the Cougars prepare for Fordland in state sectionals, Lawrence looks for her and her teammates to focus on small things.
“Staying strong mentally, not letting us get down at any point of the game, making sure we work as a team … just the little things,” Lawrence said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.