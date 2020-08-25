Joe Perkins, spokesperson for Northport Health Services Inc., said the pandemic is hitting the company’s nursing home in Webb City fairly hard, while it’s on the wane in its Carthage home and hasn’t gotten into its Joplin home at all as of Tuesday.
“We do the same thing at all three facilities,” Perkins said. “As soon as this began, our leadership talked with some of the leading epidemiologists in the country. We designed this protocol, and we don’t know anything else that we can do. The experts don’t know anything else you can do. You take all of these steps, you test, you detect, you isolate, you treat, you screen, you do all of those things, and in some places, it’s irrational.”
Perkins said a new round of testing last week revealed 32 new cases of COVID-19 at Webb City Health and Rehabilitation Center, doubling the number of cases among that home's residents to 64.
Perkins said nine of the first group of residents who had the virus more than two weeks ago have recovered and are back in their regular quarters. Four people in the facility have died because of COVID-19-related illnesses. Perkins said six more people are hospitalized while 45 people are being treated in a COVID-19 containment unit at the center.
Perkins said many of those infected with the virus show no symptoms and don’t know they’re ill, which complicates the efforts to keep the virus at bay.
“Of those 45 people, 28 have no symptoms,” Perkins said. “If we weren’t doing comprehensive testing, those 28 people would be on the regular floor. We’ve had 24 employees test positive for COVID at Webb City; 14 of those have recovered and are back at work. Of the 10 who are still out, six of them have no symptoms.
“I think one of the stories of this whole thing is that in nursing homes that are doing comprehensive testing, we find easily 50% or more of those who test positive are asymptomatic.”
Carthage, Joplin
Perkins said Carthage Health and Rehabilitation Center had no patients in its special COVID-19 ward as of Tuesday.
That home saw the worst of the pandemic in July when 19 residents and 20 employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
Perkins said six residents died while 13 have recovered and are back in the regular population. All but one of the employees have recovered and returned to work.
Perkins said the special equipment, walls and air scrubbers that were used to create the COVID-19 ward at Carthage will likely remain there for a while just in case they're needed.
“We may be able to progressively reduce the size of it. It’s never been awfully big at Carthage to begin with,” Perkins said. “We’ll probably keep in place the walls and the scrubbers and the other things until we’re pretty sure this is past us.”
Perkins said testing continues at Joplin Health and Rehabilitation Center as the staff at that center continues to work to keep the virus out.
“It is our opinion that even if you're doing everything you can do, the virus can invade your facility,” Perkins said. “You just have to fight it as best you can.”
No new cases
Spring River Christian Village in Joplin, the site of a serious outbreak of COVID-19, has had no new cases of community spread in the past two weeks. Ray Dickison, spokesperson for Christian Horizons, the ministry that owns the village, said no new cases have been identified in its skilled nursing center and that the four residents of its assisted living center who were infected have fully recovered and are back home.
Through July and early August, 73 residents and 54 employees were infected with the coronavirus at Spring River. Twenty-one residents died of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
