Tylan Harris, Jefferson Elementary
“We are nominating Mr. Harris because of the impact he makes on ALL students at Jefferson. Mr. Harris’ story is one of strength and determination that lead him to a profession where he can make a difference in this world. He knows that this job comes with great responsibility in and outside the four walls of his classroom. Mr. Harris earns the trust of students because he is always honest with them about their obstacles and successes. Students know that he’s always got their back. Having their back doesn’t mean he won’t set expectations high, it means that he will always be there beside them as they push to succeed. Mr. Harris invests his personal time to make sure he ‘SHOWS UP’ for the kids whether it be a basketball game, football games, or gymnastic meet, he's there. He also coaches high school football so that he can make an even greater impact on kids in our community. He gets that relationships are the key to truly reaching students. He tells his students each day BE SAFE, BE SMART, BE KIND. Those are powerful words spoken by an incredible teacher. The legacy he leaves will be students that believe they are STRONG, SMART, SUCCESSFUL, and LOVED. I think my student said it best when he said, ‘My teacher is a REAL super hero.’ Thank you Mr. Harris for being YOU!”
Monica Bay, parent
