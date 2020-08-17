PITTSBURG, Kan. — Of 746 students who were tested for COVID-19 at Pittsburg State University in the past week, 11 tested positive, the university announced Monday.
The students were tested because they planned to live in university housing this fall. Part of the testing was done on early arrivals coming for band camp, athletics, sorority rush and other activities last week. The majority of testing was done Friday through Sunday as part of the move-in process, university officials said.
The tests, conducted via saliva samples, were sent to a lab in Parsons for 24-hour results, according to Taylor Panczer, PSU's COVID-19 case manager. Those who tested positive either returned home or moved off campus to alternative housing.
In addition to the 11 who tested positive, nine were deemed “close contacts,” and 11 are pending results, Panczer said.
The university still is awaiting test results on some samples collected Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.