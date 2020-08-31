BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Quaker Hill, a nursing home at Baxter Springs, is one of the latest nursing centers in the region to report a COVID-19 outbreak among residents and staff.
Americare Senior Living on Monday announced that 16 residents, six employees and a contract employee at Quaker Hill have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Five residents began showing symptoms for COVID-19 last week during wellness checks, which began on March 13. The individuals were tested on Aug. 28. Testing among all residents and employees followed the next day. Employees who tested positive remain off work while residents receiving care are responding well, according to a statement from Americare.
“At the time symptoms were observed in the five residents, the entire community was placed on in room quarantine and residents are being checked for symptoms every four hours during wake time,” Americare officials said in the statement. “The residents testing positive were placed on droplet precautions in their rooms and are being checked every two hours for symptoms.”
In attempt to curb the spread, officials have enacted a COVID-19 care unit within a separated area of the center that will house the affected residents and any others who test positive.
“The unit is separated from other areas of the building with a plastic barrier and has separate care equipment,” Americare said in a statement. “Staff working on the special care unit will not care for other residents in the building.”
Another round of whole-house testing will be completed later this week, according to the statement. Results are expected within 72 hours. The facility is also following droplet isolation protocols for COVID-19-positive residents, which includes wearing full personal protective equipment while in the resident’s room.
Growing trend
COVID-19 cases in U.S. nursing homes jumped nearly 80% earlier this summer, driven by rampant spread across the South and much of the West, according to an industry report released in August. Long-term care homes account for less than 1% of the U.S. population but more than 40% of COVID-19 deaths, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
The White House announced in late July the release of $5 billion for nursing homes, while launching a program to equip each of some 15,000 homes with a fast-test machine to screen residents and staff for the coronavirus.
The recent study from the American Health Care Association cited 9,715 coronavirus cases in nursing homes the week starting July 26, a 77% increase from a low point the week of June 21. The group is the industry’s main trade association.
Weekly deaths rose to 1,706 the week of July 26, an increase of nearly 25% from a low point the week starting July 5. Nursing homes in states across the South and parts of the West accounted for 28% of deaths the week of May 31. That share was 69% by the week starting July 26.
“The reality is that (a) facility’s infection control practices is the number one factor leading to the spread of COVID within these facilities,” Seema Verma, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said in a statement. Inspectors “have seen staff forgetting to wash their hands, congregating in break rooms, and wearing (protective equipment) improperly. All the testing in the world is for naught if staff don’t adhere to the basic, longstanding infection control practices that the federal government has had in place for years.”
Outbreaks also have been reported regionally at Spring River Christian Village in Joplin, Carthage Health and Rehabilitation Center, Webb City Health and Rehabilitation Center, and Grove Nursing Center in Grove, Oklahoma.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Other outbreaks
Missouri has also seen a large outbreak of COVID-19 cases in its nursing homes, killing 502 residents and seven employees of federally licensed nursing homes as of July 19. Globe reporting has noted positive cases at the following nursing centers in the area:
• Spring River Christian Village in Joplin has cited 21 deaths among residents who had tested positive for the coronavirus.
• Carthage Health and Rehabilitation Center has reported two of the 15 residents who tested positive have died, although whether COVID-19 contributed to their deaths was still to be determined.
• A new round of testing revealed 32 new cases of COVID-19 at Webb City Health and Rehabilitation Center, doubling the number of cases among that home's residents to 64. Four people in the home have died because of COVID-19-related illnesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.