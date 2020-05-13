Joplin's Sunshine Lamp trolley and paratransit services will receive a grant of approximately $3.2 million as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration announced today.
The city will use the grant funds to support operations for its transit services during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
“We know that many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges, and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said K. Jane Williams, the FTA's acting administrators, in a statement. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.