Five local residents have been announced as $10,000 winners in the fifth and final drawing of MO VIP, Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.
Area winners are Amber Gonzalez and Amber Endicott, both of Joplin; Michael Poirot, of Miller; and Loralee Vaught, of Aurora. Camryn Dean, of Joplin, was named a youth winner.
Anyone who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine was eligible for the MO VIP drawings. Each of the five drawings generated 180 winners, for a total of 900 winners overall. A cash prize of $10,000 was awarded to a total of 800 adults, and 100 adolescents won an education savings account through the Missouri state treasurer’s MOST 529 program in the amount of $10,000.
