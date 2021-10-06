Six area residents have been named winners of $10,000 apiece in the fourth drawing of MO VIP, Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.
Winners are Staci Ashworth and Ronald Hoffman, both of Joplin; Gracie Epperson, of Pineville; Stephanie Giberti, of Seneca; and Margaret Harris-Stallings, of Sarcoxie. Aiden Lawson, of Neosho, was named a winner of a $10,000 scholarship prize.
The fifth and final drawing for MO VIP, slated for Friday, will generate another 180 winners, for a total of 900 winners overall.
A cash prize of $10,000 will be awarded to 160 adults, and 20 adolescents will win an education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program in the amount of $10,000.
The deadline to enter for the final drawing was Wednesday. Entries are divided into three categories: adults who received their first dose before July 21, adults who received their first dose on or after July 21, and adolescents who have received at least their first dose of vaccine at any time.
Unless randomly selected as a winner in one of the first four drawings, everyone who previously entered will remain eligible for the final drawing.
