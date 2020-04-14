GROVE, Okla. — A nursing home in Northeast Oklahoma has become a hot zone for COVID-19 after more than 60 residents and staff tested positive for the respiratory virus.
As of Tuesday afternoon, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 44 residents and 19 staff members at Grove Nursing Center tested positive.
With 63 confirmed cases, the center — which serves as a nursing home and rehabilitation center — was among the licensed care or nursing homes with the most COVID-19 cases in the state.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there had been no fatalities in Delaware County.
The tests, conducted Friday, came after state officials learned of the first positive cases in the center.
Jessica Milberger, state health department public information officer for the region, said two nurses with the Delaware County Health Department helped staff test 68 residents and 53 staff members. Those tests were sent for priority assessment in state labs in Oklahoma City. By Sunday morning, state officials were informed of the results.
On Thursday night, positive COVID-19 cases in Delaware County numbered 13.
The county, which borders Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Missouri, then was not close to counties in the state with the highest number of cases — behind Oklahoma, 474; Tulsa, 358; Cleveland, 277; and Wagoner, 98.
A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Grove Civic Center, 1702 S. Main St. Milberger said state officials had planned to conduct the testing next week but moved the date forward in light of the jump in confirmed cases.
People 16 and older may come to the site for testing. In order to qualify, people must meet at least one of the four criteria: fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, cough, shortness of breath and direct contact with someone who has tested positive.
People will remain in their vehicles for the testing. No appointment or doctor referral is necessary, and those under 18 will need a parent/guardian present. More information may be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing or by calling 918-253-4511.
Behind the numbers
State Rep. Josh West, R-Grove, said he began seeing posts social media concerning a number of COVID-19 cases at Grove Nursing Center last week, but it was not on the list of cases provided by the state.
On Thursday, West said Jonas Rabel, president of Integris Grove Hospital, reached out with his own concerns. West contacted state Health Commissioner Gary Cox to look into the situation.
At that point, state officials were told there were seven positive cases at the center. West said testing was conducted at a private lab and that the positive case numbers “didn’t get to the state.”
Since Friday, testing through state laboratories was conducted on staff and residents. West said state officials also conducted an audit to ensure the facility’s staff had proper personal protective equipment on hand.
West said he has assisted with conference calls with nursing home officials, including the center's administrator, Eisen Shelton, along with local and state officials — a move West said was designed to keep the lines of communication open between Shelton, interim Emergency Management Director Frank Close and others.
“I will continue working with all involved to ensure every effort is made to protect and help the people at this facility,” West said, adding he has been told the facility’s staff is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations regarding positive cases.
Grove Nursing Center is a part of Phoenix Healthcare. Calls left for Shelton were not returned, and Globe efforts were to learn whether any of the center residents or staff had been hospitalized were unsuccessful.
Hospital’s response
Throughout the pandemic, Rabel — who is president of both Integris Grove and Integris Miami hospitals — said he, along with his leadership team, have reached out to the leadership teams at local nursing homes.
He learned of the rise in cases at Grove Nursing Center last week during “an in-depth conversation with Shelton.”
“We’ve been planning and preparing for a surge and continue to remain vigilant in our preparations,” Rabel said, saying numerous actions are taking place throughout the entire Integris system during the pandemic.
Rabel said the hospital has rented extra beds and equipment to accommodate a potential surge, and admission officials are equipped to handle a 40 percent increase in in-patient admissions. The hospital’s intensive care unit has six beds. He said in addition to ventilators on hand in Grove and Miami, staff has access to equipment throughout the entire hospital system.
Integris Grove currently has three COVID-19 positive patients, Rabel said. As a system, Integris has 29 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
Rabel said hospital officials continue to accept donations of cloth masks made of 100 percent cotton. The pattern he recommends may be found at http://bit.ly/INTEGRISMaskPattern.
