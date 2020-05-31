CARTHAGE, Mo. — Because there won’t be any Hollywood releases until late July, people have turned to drive-in theaters for their entertainment fix.
“We’re the only show in town, pun intended,” said Nathan McDonald, owner of the historic 66 Drive-in Theater. “Drive-ins across the nation are trying to reinvent (themselves) outside the movies. So we’re trying to think of different things to do.”
Aside from showing cult movies from the 1980s and 1990s, which began earlier this month, and helping out local churches with their Sunday morning services, the drive-in will now become something it's never been before — a concert hall.
Two Christian rock groups — the Australian-based Newsboys United and hip-hop artist TobyMac — will perform live on its screen as part of the Drive In Concert Tour sponsored by Awakening Events.
Awakening Events officials first contacted McDonald about the concert series earlier this year.
“The concerts,” McDonald said, “fell right into our wheelhouse, and it’s something we were interested in.”
“Everybody gets video on their phone or laptop. I didn’t want to just show a video behind a band. I wanted to play a live show, on a real mobile stage, with concert sound, lighting and have a multicamera shoot on a 120-plus-foot screen — bigger than life,” said Dan Fife, CEO and founder of Awakening Events. “(I wanted to) create an experience that people will be talking about in 20 years. Everywhere we are doing, we benchmark against the questions, ‘Will this make them remember the night in 20 years?’”
The platinum record-selling Newsboys United will perform in Carthage on Saturday, June 20. Seven-time Grammy winner TobyMac will perform on Saturday, July 11. Both have played past concerts in Joplin.
“COVID-19 has changed all of our lives, but through it, we have learned that love is patient and love is kind,” Newboys United lead singer Michael Tait said. “Now we have the opportunity to come together safely and express our love for our creator who has been with us through these trying times.”
“A few Saturday nights every summer my family and I head to a local drive-in movie theater. We always love it,” said Toby McKeehan, aka TobyMac. “When we started discussing live shows in this quarantine season and the idea of playing drive-ins came up, I said, ‘Let’s go.’ It feels like summer, safe for everybody, and we all get to enjoy live music again.”
The Carthage drive-in is one of 16 existing theaters hosting the concert tour this summer. On Friday, June 19, and Friday, July 10, respectively, the two concerts will be shown live on the Sunset Drive-In screen in Aurora.
General admission for the show is $100 per carload, with a maximum of six people per vehicle. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert starts at dusk. Ticket holders must be prepared to show their tickets to be scanned with matching photo ID upon entry through the driver’s side window. Lawn chairs or blankets will be permitted inside allocated parking space; no outside concessions or coolers or recreational activities will be allowed due to COVID-19 health restrictions. The Carthage drive-in can hold up to 440 cars, or 2,600 people.
Tickets for the concerts can be found at www.DriveInTheaterTour.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.