Seven people from the Joplin area are among the confirmed winners of $10,000 apiece in the first drawing through MO VIP, Missouri's COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.
Area winners are Alexander Karns, Ladawn Waites and Preston Weathers, all of Joplin; Shawn Bohanan, of Monett; Abbie Duncan, of Carthage; Jordon Lauffer, of Aurora; and Victoria Vincent, of Granby.
“The vaccines are proven to be safe, effective and the best resource available to prevent serious illness from COVID-19," Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement Wednesday while announcing the winners. "Vaccination is how we protect ourselves and those we care for from this virus.”
Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can enter for the drawings at MOStopsCovid.com. Entries are divided into three categories: adults who received their first dose before July 21, adults who received their first dose on or after July 21, and adolescents who have received at least their first dose of vaccine at any time.
Each of the five drawings will generate 180 winners, for a total of 900 winners overall. A cash prize of $10,000 will be awarded to a total of 800 adults 18 and older, and 100 adolescents will win an education savings account through the Missouri state treasurer’s MOST 529 program in the amount of $10,000.
Once a resident enters, their entry will be carried over through all the drawings. There is no need to enter more than once; duplicate entries will be removed prior to each drawing. All winners will all have their vaccination status verified.
The next drawing will take place Friday.
Official rules, frequently asked questions and a program timeline are available at MOStopsCovid.com/win. Those without the ability to enter the sweepstakes online can get assistance by calling the COVID-19 hotline from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 877-435-8411.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.