Alex Brady, 12, can’t help but empathize with children struggling during the COVID-19 crisis.
So the Joplin boy decided to combine his artistic talents with the extra downtime to support one of his favorite local charities, Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri Inc.
“When you think of this (pandemic), you think it’s only going to affect the elderly,” he said. “You don’t really think it’s going to affect kids, so I wanted to help children in that sense. I love to help people out. I was thinking that I have paint sets and an origami set, so why not put it to good use during this time and give me something do to and also help others.”
Alex recently opened his own online Facebook shop called “Alex’s Arts for Charity,” where he sells a variety of artwork. His goal is to raise approximately $1,000.
“We’ve got three different things,” Alex said about his art. “We have regular everyday items, where I have different origami animals and triangles. I have a box every day, and then you can ask for an item like paintings, sketches, origami, anything.”
It’s no surprise that Alex has a philanthropic heart; he’s the son of Stephanie Brady, a longtime volunteer in the community and executive director of the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri. She said Alex came to her more than a week ago with the idea of selling his artwork to benefit a local charity.
“He’s always loved Children’s Haven,” she said. “He’s gone over there, tried to volunteer and has done different things in the past for them. He really likes to do art.”
The Brady family initially thought Alex's art would make about $100, but they've been pleasantly surprised by the outpouring of generosity from the community. As of Friday morning, he had already raised $420 in donations to Children’s Haven, and sales are continuing to boom.
“I’ve had to create a spreadsheet of who’s ordered what and how many,” Stephanie Brady said. “He was so excited about it, and he has a heart for helping others. He’s always wanted to do this kind of thing.”
Alex said it gives him something meaningful to do during the pandemic.
“I’m really proud of it,” he said. “Again, I had no clue that it would be this big. I was kind of expecting my family to buy it and a couple of my mom’s friends but not this many people. It’s very fun. I was just doing some of the origami before I had this idea. I would like to keep doing this while all of this major stuff is happening.”
About the charity
Children’s Haven, 711 S. Picher Ave., provides a temporary home to children whose families are experiencing a crisis. Stephanie Theis, executive director, said Alex Brady's efforts are a creative way for children to learn about helping other children in their community.
