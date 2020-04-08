A local community health center will be able to obtain personal protective equipment for its doctors and nurses, thanks to a federal grant.
Access Family Care, operated by the Ozark Tri-County Health Care Consortium, has been awarded a $1,060,760 grant by the Department of Health and Human Services. The grant was one of $27.7 million in such grants given to help 29 community health centers in Missouri manage the coronavirus epidemic.
Steve Douglas, director of marketing for Access, said that money will help resupply personal protective equipment that is becoming difficult to restock.
"It's hard to find and in short supply," Douglas said. "We're almost out of those supplies. Right now our employees are in a situation where people who work with patients are expected to have one set last all day."
Douglas said that before the epidemic, doctors, nurses and other clinicians could go through six to eight sets a day. Because of the demand for medical supplies, the center now tries to ration sets of masks, gloves and gowns to one set a day.
Money from the grant will also be used to supplement telemedicine options, Douglas said. The consortium operates health centers in Joplin, Neosho, Carthage (dental only), Anderson, Cassville, Aurora and Lamar, offering medical services to people with low incomes or no insurance.
The clinic has scaled back its dental and behavioral services because of the pandemic, but it still sees medical patients. Systemwide, the clinics handled 125 patients on Tuesday, Douglas said.
None of those patients have yet tested positive for COVID-19, Douglas said. But the clinics are referring tests to nearby testing centers.
"Testing is difficult to get a hold of, and when you think of the demand, we don't know if we are seeing anyone with the disease," Douglas said. "If they show symptoms, we take precautions for them."
In a news release announcing the grant, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said that he and U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., also worked to secure funding extensions for community health centers through Nov. 30 in the recently passed $2 trillion stimulus bill.
Blunt, the co-chairman of the Senate Community Health Center Caucus, said in the release that centers such as Access are important for handling "urban and rural underserved areas." In a previous response bill, $2.1 million was awarded to Missouri centers, bringing the total to almost $30 million.
Douglas said that while the grant will help and is appreciated, it may not be enough to meet the clinic's future needs. The centers are seeking donations of N95 and N100 masks, he said.
"There is a need and will be a need for some time," Douglas said. "We're concerned for what the next two months will bring."
