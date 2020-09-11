The city of Joplin this morning is reporting 187 active cases of COVID-19, the highest number of daily active cases since the pandemic began.
The city's health department has recorded 931 total confirmed cases, 723 of which are now considered inactive. Eleven Joplin residents are hospitalized, while a total of 50 COVID-19 patients are in Joplin hospitals, according to the city's COVID-19 dashboard.
The city's COVID-19 death count remains at 21, all of whom were residents of Spring River Christian Village.
