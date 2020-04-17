GIRARD, Kan. — The Crawford County Mental Health Center has temporarily closed its addiction treatment center in Girard as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
No clients will be admitted during this time. Clients and referral agencies are encouraged to call 620-231-5130 and be placed on a waiting list for the time when intermediate and social detox services can resume.
Outpatient substance abuse services are available through telephone or televideo sessions. Call 620-724-8806 to schedule these services.
Mental health outpatient services are also available via telehealth, and appointments can be made for new and existing clients by calling 620-231-5130.
Crisis mental health services are available by calling 620-232-SAVE (7283).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.