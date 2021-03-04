With the delivery of hundreds of additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Mercy Hospital Joplin this week, hospital officials have quickly organized the area’s first walk-in vaccination clinic to immunize eligible Missouri residents on a first-come, first-served basis.
The clinic — which opened Thursday morning and had vaccinated roughly 130 people before 2 p.m. — will be in operation from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Saturday. Approximately 1,400 additional doses are available to area residents, said Dr. Tracy Godfrey, president of Mercy Clinic in Joplin.
Because of the unexpected extra supply of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, “we are trying to be good stewards and to get them out to the public” in a timely fashion, she said.
Since December, 11,400 doses have been divided every other week among Freeman Health System and the Mercy hospitals in Joplin and Springfield.
Any adult who qualifies under the state’s current guidelines — people 65 and older, 18 and older with health conditions that make them high risk, health care workers, first responders and other emergency personnel — are eligible for Mercy’s first-dose vaccine shots by visiting the hospital and using the clinic’s entrance without an appointment or reservation. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has mandated all Missouri-issued vaccines from federal sources be given to Missouri residents only, so Joplin-area residents planning to visit the clinic must have some sort of identification showing a Missouri address.
“Right now, this is a one-time thing,” Godfrey said of the walk-in clinic. “However, in the future, should we receive … excess doses, I’m sure we would probably react the same way. That’s very important to us. We want to make sure that we get the vaccines to the public as quickly as possible.”
Godfrey said the clinic’s staff is prepared to provide up to 600 immunizations Saturday.
“We normally try to get out about 400 (doses) in a day” since the hospital opened up vaccines beyond health care workers, she added. She also announced that Mercy on Thursday had eclipsed 10,000 COVID-19 immunization doses since vaccinations first began in December.
“You know, we’ve seen lots and lots of smiling faces since (immunizations) began,” Godfrey said. “Whether they had to wait for an appointment or not, people are very, very grateful to finally have a little hope where COVID-19 is concerned.”
No similar walk-in clinics are scheduled at this time at Freeman Health System, said Jeff Thompson, Freeman’s chief clinical officer, “given the number of booked clients and vaccine supply.”
Freeman Health System vaccinates between 1,000 and 1,200 Joplin-area residents every other week, and with second doses soon arriving, that number will only increase in the weeks ahead.
Beginning March 15, Missouri residents who fall under Phase 1B, Tier 3 of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine plan will be eligible to receive their vaccinations. That includes K-12 educators and school employees; child care providers; grocery store employees; and energy, food, agriculture and critical infrastructure workers.
Vaccines statewide
Parson said Thursday he expects the state to get 50,000 of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week. Going forward, he said 15% of vaccines will go to pharmacies throughout the state to help ramp up vaccinations.
Parson said 5,000 of the Johnson & Johnson doses will go to targeted vaccination sites in St. Louis and Kansas City. An additional 10,000 will go to regional mass vaccination events, and Parson said the remaining 35,000 will go to other providers across the state.
The state on Thursday reported 467 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths.
New cases have been dropping since the virus peaked in the state in November, when they at times exceeded 6,000 per day.
Dr. Randall Williams, Missouri health department director, attributed the decline in part to mask-wearing, social distancing and other prevention efforts. He said that needs to continue even as vaccines become more widely available and cases drop.
“This is not the time to relax,” Williams said.
