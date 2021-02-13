Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. High 4F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Light snow in the evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Record low temperatures expected. Low -4F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.